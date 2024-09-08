Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.