Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.09

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $18.18. Verbund shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

Verbund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

