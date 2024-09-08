Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

