Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 70,177 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 57,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 18,100,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,511,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

