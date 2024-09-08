Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 4.7%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 202,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 301,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

