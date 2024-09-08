Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public accounts for about 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

