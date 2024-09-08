Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.45.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

