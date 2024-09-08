W Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.