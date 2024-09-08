W Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

