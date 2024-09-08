W Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

