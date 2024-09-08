W Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

