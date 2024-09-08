Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DBND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. 31,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,866. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

