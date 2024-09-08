Waddell & Associates LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $17.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $665.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

