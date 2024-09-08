Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock worth $21,006,957. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.97. 6,259,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

