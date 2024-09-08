Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.05. 2,228,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The company has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average of $354.04.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.