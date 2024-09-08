Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 351 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 1.40% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $49,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,108,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,210,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4,506.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period.

SCHK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 177,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

