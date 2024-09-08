Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 600 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 49,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,049. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

