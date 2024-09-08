Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.84 million and $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00041929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,229,766 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

