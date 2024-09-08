WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. WAX has a market cap of $100.24 million and $7.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,245,022,412 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,251,010 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,244,548,189.078159 with 3,493,003,655.2563705 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02880183 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $19,760,205.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

