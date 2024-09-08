Wedbush Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $220.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.39.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.