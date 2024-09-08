Wedbush Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.39.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

