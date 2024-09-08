Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,021 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

