Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

