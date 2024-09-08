Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

