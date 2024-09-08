Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,719. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.