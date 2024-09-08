Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 58.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in ASML by 58.0% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $42.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $752.79. 3,286,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,682. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $925.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

