Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 4,144 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. 2,537,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,322. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

