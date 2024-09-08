Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,644 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,099. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,230. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

