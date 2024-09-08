Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $51.07 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $51,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

AVUS stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 337,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,546. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

