Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $510,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 51,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $630.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

