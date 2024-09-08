Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.23. The stock had a trading volume of 727,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

