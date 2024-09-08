Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $249,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $20,532,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.33. The company had a trading volume of 682,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $221.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $196.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

