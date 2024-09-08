Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,693 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.11. The stock had a trading volume of 907,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,447. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

