Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 480 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.01. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

