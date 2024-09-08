Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.64. 7,411,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.97. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

