Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,257,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,044. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

