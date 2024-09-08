Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. 17,485,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,186,163. The company has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

