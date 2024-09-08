Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.