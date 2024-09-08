Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $36.31 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $611.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

