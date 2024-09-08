Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 8,510 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for about 1.1% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in YETI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

