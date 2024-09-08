Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
