Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

