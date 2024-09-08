Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.