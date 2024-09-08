Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,954,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,722 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.