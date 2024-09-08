Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 3,825 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

ZTS opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

