Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.55

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.55 and traded as high as C$45.73. Winpak shares last traded at C$45.23, with a volume of 37,891 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.56.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.5545024 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Winpak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

