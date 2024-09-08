Wolfe Research Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.4 %

GT stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

