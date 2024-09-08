World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $108.86 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $108.86 million and $866,811.47 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00040425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

