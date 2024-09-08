Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $13.62 million and $396,869.35 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,415,254 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 277,416,054.56020594 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04908801 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $374,803.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

