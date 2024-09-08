Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.07.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
