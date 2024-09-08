Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 164.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $126.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

